KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Suzan

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Suzan, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a one-year-old brown Labrador Retriever mix.

She may be a little shy at first, but will open up to be a loveable dog. She is up to date on all of her shots, is spayed and has a microchip.

Her adoption fees for Friday, June 11, have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Mufasa.

