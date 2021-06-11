KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Suzan

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Suzan, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a one-year-old brown Labrador Retriever mix.

She may be a little shy at first, but will open up to be a loveable dog. She is up to date on all of her shots, is spayed and has a microchip.

Her adoption fees for Friday, June 11, have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

