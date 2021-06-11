Levelland PD searching for missing 23-year-old

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Levelland Police Department is searching for a 23-year-old last seen by his family early Friday morning.

In a post to the Levelland PD Facebook page, officials say they are trying to locate 23-year-old Greg Balboa.

LPD describes him as having brown hair, brown eyes, standing 5 feet, 10 inches and weighing about 140 Lbs.

His family reports last seeing him at 8:30 a.m. Friday morning. He may be in a gold 2003 Ford F-150 4 door pickup truck.

If you have any information, please contact the Levelland Police Department at 806-894-6164.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.