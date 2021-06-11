Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

LPD conducting follow-up crash investigations Friday morning

Lubbock police
Lubbock police(Lubbock police)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Provided by LPD

The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct four follow-up crash investigations starting at 9 a.m. June 11.

The unit will start their investigations at the intersection of 19th Street and Slide Road. All lanes will be closed at this intersection, with traffic being rerouted back the direction they came from. This operation is expected to take approximately an hour and a half.

The second location will be at the intersection of 4th Street and Slide Road. Various lanes will be closed in the area, with all westbound traffic being rerouted back the direction they came from. This operation is expected to take approximately 45 minutes.

The third location will be at the intersection of 19th Street and Quaker Avenue. Various lanes will be closed and detoured, with Quaker Avenue northbound being closed. This operations is expected to take an hour and a half.

The last location will be at the intersection of Parkway Drive and Redbud Avenue. Traffic patterns will be changed in this area. This operation is expected to take approximately an hour and a half.

Motorists are asked to avoid these areas and plan to use an alternate route since delays are expected. TxDOT will be assisting with these operations.

Specific information about when the Major Crash Investigation Unit is moving to each area can be received through LBKAlert. Sign up for LBKAlert at www.lbkalert.com and register for the Road Closure alerts.

Most Read

One person died after a shooting inside the Ella Apartments on June 9.
WATCH: Teen was killed in ‘gun battle’ with rival gang
Reagor-Dykes Auto Group Logo
13th Reagor Dykes employee sentenced Tuesday
Left to right: Zaylee Zamora, Jezabel Zamora and Kristian Garcia
Amber Alert: Murder suspect in custody; Texas teen and daughter safe
Damien Dre Gonzales
Levelland kidnapper sentenced to more than 30 years in prison
Police respond amid an active shooter report at Joint Base San Antonio on Wednesday.
San Antonio base locked down for hour after gunfire reported

Latest News

arrington
Rep. Arrington says Port-to-Plains progressing through bipartisan efforts
Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas will build a border wall, but doesn’t yet give details on cost or location
One person died after a shooting inside the Ella Apartments on June 9.
WATCH: Teen was killed in ‘gun battle’ with rival gang
The City of Lubbock Public Health Department’s Street Outreach Group will offer free HIV and...
Health Department to offer free HIV/STI testing during Pride Parade