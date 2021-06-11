Local Listings
N. Loop 289 frontage road lane closures planned for resurfacing between N. Ave P and I-27

(Source: TxDot)
By KCBD Staff
Updated: 45 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is scheduled to make pavement repairs to the eastbound frontage road on north Loop 289, between North Avenue P and I-27, starting Monday, June 14.

The work will require the frontage road and eastbound Loop exit-ramp to I-27 to be closed to all traffic. The closures will allow TxDOT crews to safety make repairs and resurface the frontage road.

The operation is expected to take two days to complete, weather permitting. Drivers should anticipate daytime frontage road and exit-ramp closures until work is completed.

