Plainview Aquatics Center to open Friday, June 18

Plainview Aquatic Center to open Friday, June 18.(City of Plainview)
By KCBD Staff
Updated: 59 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Plainview Aquatics Center, located on the corner of 16th and Ennis Street in M.B. Hood Park, is tentatively scheduled for a “soft” opening on Friday, June 18th at 12:00 p.m. (noon). A ribbon cutting for the community is scheduled for Monday, June 21st at 11:00 a.m. and the public is invited.

The Center includes a main lounge pool, swim lanes, a rock wall, a children’s pool and a splash pad, and slides. There are also dressing rooms, lockers, showers and a concession snack bar.

“The project took longer than anticipated and we are still finishing up a few things with the contractor,” said Jeff Johnston, Assistant City Manager. “However, we are ready to open the Aquatics Center to the public and are excited to share this great community amenity that all ages can enjoy.”

The Aquatic Center will be open Monday – Saturday, 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. and will be open throughout the summer.

Cost of admission is free for infants, YMCA Members 11 and younger are $3.00 and YMCA Members 12 and older are $5.00. For the general public, 11 years old and younger is $5.00 and 12 years old and older is $7.00.

Cabana Rentals are also available for $10.00 of 2.5 hours and rental of the pavilion for parties during normal hour is $125.00 for 2 hours. The Aquatics Center is also available for private party rentals.

“The YMCA managed the pool on behalf of the City for years and will do a great job managing the new facility,” says Johnston. “Additional swimming areas mean extra staff and the YMCA has worked hard to ensure its staff is ready to go.”

For more information or to schedule a party, contact the YMCA at 293-8319.

