South Plains HEAT ADVISORY

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More summer heat is on the way this afternoon. A HEAT ADVISORY covers much of the central and southwest KCBD viewing area from 1 to 9 PM. If you missed the tips for keeping your cool in this heat, I’ll add them to this post later this morning. The weekend will bring a bit of heat relief, not much, and a chance of rain, just slight.

In addition to very hot, this afternoon will be mostly sunny and slightly breezy. Lubbock will soar to near 104° late this afternoon. The City’s June 11 record high is 105°, set in 1934 and tied on the date in 2008.

It’s going to be very hot during this afternoon’s Super Regional playoff game. See below for tips to help you beat the heat and stay healthy.

The dryline is transient boundary between very dry and very hot air to the west and very humid and very warm air to the east. Typically it will move from west to east during the day, and from east to west during the night. To the west, temperatures will again peak near and above 105 degrees. To the east, generally in the upper 90s with some spots near 100°.

The weekend will bring at least slight relief from the heat and at least a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lubbock-area temperatures will peak in the mid-90s.

Both days storms are expected to form near the mountains to the northwest of us, then drift southeast. They may make it into the northwestern viewing area around early evening. If they hold together these storms could make it into the Lubbock and Plainview areas during the evening.

Keep up with the latest updates to our forecast with our Daily Forecast and 10-Day Forecast

Beat the Heat

NEVER leave children in a vehicle, even for a moment, as temperatures will rise to life-threatening levels in just minutes. Never an adult with health issues or a pet inside a parked vehicle. Every time you get out of a vehicle, check the back seat.

Your body cools itself by perspiration, give it the raw material to produce it. Drink a lot of water. Avoid caffeine.

Strenuous and/or outdoor activities should be limited to the early morning or late evening hours whenever possible.

Stay in air-conditioned environments as much as possible.

Long-sleeved, light weight, light colored, loose fitting clothing provides more protection from the sun and will keep you cooler than no sleeves or short sleeves and/or shorts if you are in the sun.

Use 30+ SPF sunscreen. Sunburn reduces your body’s ability to cool itself.

In this heat, if you are in the sun and not sweating, you need immediate medical attention! If someone shows signs of heat illness move them to a cool location and call 911. Know and watch for the signs of heat illness: https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat.

If you or someone else is experiencing excessive sweating, weakness, and/or cold, pale and clammy skin, irregular or weak pulse, fainting or vomiting - you (or another victim) may be suffering Heat Exhaustion. Get out of the sun, preferably in an air-conditioned space, lay down, loosen clothing, apply cool wet cloths. Sip water, do not gulp it down. If your condition does not improve, seek immediate medical attention.

IF you or someone else is experiencing any of the above, AND your body temperature is 106°F or higher, your skin is hot and dry, your pulse rapid and strong, or if unconsciousness occurs, CALL 911. DO NOT take or give a victim fluid. Do not wait for improvement, you or any other victim may be suffering Heat Stroke, which is a severe medical emergency. Get the victim to a hospital immediately - delay may mean the difference between life and death.

