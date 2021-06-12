Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

At least 12 injured in shooting in downtown Austin, Texas

Officials in Texas say at least 12 people have been injured following a shooting Saturday...
Officials in Texas say at least 12 people have been injured following a shooting Saturday morning in downtown Austin.
By Associated Press
Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Officials in Texas say at least 12 people have been injured following a shooting Saturday morning in downtown Austin.

Police said in a tweet that multiple victims had injuries.

The Austin-Travis County EMS said in a series of tweets that at least 12 patients had received treatment or been transported to local hospitals.

It is not immediately known how many of the injuries may have been gunshot wounds.

It is also unclear what sparked the shooting.

Police have not announced any suspects or arrests.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

57 grape growers are suing Bayer-Monsanto over claims a new herbicide is wiping out vineyards...
‘This is a horror story’; Concerns from local farmers over chemical drift prompts $560 million lawsuit
Leatherwood says there's a national shortage of about 8,000 gynecologists, and it's expected to...
Lubbock women waiting months to see gynecologists
One person died after a shooting inside the Ella Apartments on June 9.
WATCH: Teen was killed in ‘gun battle’ with rival gang
Image courtesy of: US DOJ Western District of Louisiana
US Postal Service employee charged with theft of mail
LPD describes him as having brown hair, brown eyes, standing 5 feet, 10 inches and weighing...
Levelland PD searching for missing 23-year-old

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens as President Joe Biden speaks about his...
China, US diplomats clash over human rights, pandemic origin
The Bidens met the British royal family at the G7 Summit.
The Bidens meet the British royal family
El presidente Joe Biden saluda desde la entrada al avión Air Force One en la Base de la Fuerza...
Go green or go bipartisan? Biden’s big infrastructure choice
Remembering Baby Reese on Button Battery Awareness Day