Lubbock Mustang Club holds annual show to fund Wayland scholarships

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Mustang Club held their annual show at Wayland Baptist University on North Quaker Saturday, with fees going to fund two Wayland scholarships.

Entrants paid their fees and judges gave out trophies for the best cars.

The club also gave a $1,000 donation to a UMC program called Celebrate Today, designed to help cancer patients not covered by insurance. Club members donated an additional $500.

River Smith’s and Bahama Buck’s provided food trucks for the event.

