Stanford sweeps the Red Raiders 9-0 to advance to CWS

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Stanford’s Brock Jones hit three home runs and drove in six RBI as the Cardinal blanked the Red Raiders 9-0 to sweep the Super Regional and advance to the College World Series for the first time since 2008.

Stanford took the early lead with a solo homer from Brock Jones in the first and a two run longball from Tommy Troy in the second to open up a 3-0 cushion.

Texas Tech’s best chance came in the top of the 5th. They had two on and no outs, but failed to score. Nate Rombach and Kurt Wilson both struck out.

Cardinal starting pitcher Alex Williams befuddled the Texas Tech bats allowing only 1 hit through 6 Innings.

Williams went 9 strong innings allowing two hits and 10 strikeouts to get the complete game shutout.

In the 6th Ryan Sublette came in with the bases loaded and Brock Jones hit his second home run of the game, this one a crushing Grand Slam to put Stanford up 8-0

Jones added a third home run in the eighth to make it 9-0.

Tech’s starter Patrick Monteverde went 3.2 innings allowing three runs on four hits with seven strikeouts.

In the two Super Regional games, Stanford outscored Tech 24-3. The Red Raiders struck out 25 times (15 in game one/10 in game 2). They had just nine hits with seven in the first game and they committed 5 errors with three in game one.

For the first time this season, the Red Raiders lost two games in a row at home.

It’s the first loss in the Super Regionals after four straight wins that sent Tech to Omaha.

The Red Raiders finish their season 39-17 on the year.

