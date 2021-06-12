Tech baseball fans brave record-breaking heat in Game 1 of Super Regional

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - “It’s pretty bad, pretty hot. But I guess we’re going to have to roll with the flow,” fan Joe Ramos said.

“We’re up, under cover and it is still so hot,” Linda Holly said.

Tech fans packed the stadium at Dan Law field Friday, sticking out the sweltering heat for the team.

But they did not come unprepared.

“I’ve got this neck wrap, [it’s] cold,” Holly said.

“If you drink a lot of water and try to stay in the shade everything is really good and it’s good baseball,” Brent Scott said.

Tech athletics is also making sure this weekend the fans can “stay in the game” too.

“Just trying to cover all of our bases so to speak and make sure that everyone stays safe,” Robert Giovanetti with Tech athletics said.

During the series, there will be extra EMS on site, cooling fans throughout the park and even sunscreen available if needed.

“We’ve added a lot more messaging in venue for the fans just to remind them,” Giovanetti said. “They get involved in the game, they’ll start thinking about it, they’ll realize they haven’t put on sunscreen since the first inning.”

If you are planning on heading out for round two on Saturday, you will not want to forget your water bottle.

Fans can bring a sealed one that’s 20 oz or less and refill it up as many times as they like.

Either up front or at the heat management station behind third base.

“We’re giving them no excuse not to stay hydrated,” Giovanetti said.

“It doesn’t really do you any good in the bottle, you gotta keep it in the body,” Scott said.

It is clear the heat wave will not be keeping the fans away anytime soon.

“I’m coming back. I’m definitely coming back. These are my red raiders, right here,” Ramos said.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.