18-year-old from Denver City killed in Friday evening crash

Texas DPS (Source: KCBD File Photo)
Texas DPS (Source: KCBD File Photo)
By KCBD Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINES COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - DPS tells us 18-year-old Blake R. Hamilton from Denver City was killed on Friday when his pickup rolled on FM 2055 in Gaines County.

DPS says the accident happened four miles south of Denver City around 7:30 p.m.

They say Hamilton was traveling east on FM 2055 in a 2003 GMC pickup when the truck left the roadway. Hamilton overcorrected and rolled the vehicle.

Troopers say he was not wearing a seatbelt. Hamilton was taken to UMC where he was pronounced dead.

