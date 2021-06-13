2 arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Lubbock apartment

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - C, located at 1102 58th St., that left one person dead.

The investigation has determined three suspects approached the apartment with the intent to rob a narcotics dealer in the unit. Upon arrival, an altercation occurred in the apartment that resulted in a juvenile male fatally shooting 14-year-old Dequavion Traylor. The three suspects then fled on foot and were picked up by a white pickup truck and continued to flee the area.

At approximately 4:45 a.m. June 12, 17-year-old Mifford Malicke Hannon and the male juvenile offender who shot Traylor were taken into custody by investigators with the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit and the Texas Anti-Gang Center in Abernathy, Texas. Hannon was transported by the Abernathy Police Department to the Hale County Detention Center and booked for murder where he is being held on a $500,000 bond. The male juvenile was transported to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.

This case remains under investigation by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.