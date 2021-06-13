Local Listings
2 arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Lubbock apartment

One person died after a shooting inside the Ella Apartments on June 9.
By Harrison Roberts
Published: Jun. 13, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - C, located at 1102 58th St., that left one person dead.

The investigation has determined three suspects approached the apartment with the intent to rob a narcotics dealer in the unit. Upon arrival, an altercation occurred in the apartment that resulted in a juvenile male fatally shooting 14-year-old Dequavion Traylor. The three suspects then fled on foot and were picked up by a white pickup truck and continued to flee the area.

At approximately 4:45 a.m. June 12, 17-year-old Mifford Malicke Hannon and the male juvenile offender who shot Traylor were taken into custody by investigators with the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit and the Texas Anti-Gang Center in Abernathy, Texas. Hannon was transported by the Abernathy Police Department to the Hale County Detention Center and booked for murder where he is being held on a $500,000 bond. The male juvenile was transported to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.

This case remains under investigation by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.

