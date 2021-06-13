2 woman injured in jet ski collision on Buffalo Springs Lake

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two women were injured Saturday when their jet ski collided with a motorboat on Buffalo Springs Lake.

Lubbock Game Warden Aaron Sims tells us the 28-year-old driver, a woman from Midland, was found breathing, but unconscious in the water near the Sandy Beach, and was taken to UMC by ambulance with possible serious head injuries. Her passenger, a 33-year-old woman, suffered possible rib injuries.

Wardens believe the two vehicles collided while underway. Both women were thrown into the water, but were wearing life jackets.

Three men were in the motorboat, but no injuries were reported. Wardens performed a field sobriety test and determined that the driver of the boat was not intoxicated. Status of the female driver is not known as of Saturday evening.

The call came in at 6:25 p.m. Game Wardens are still investigating the crash.

