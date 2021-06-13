Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

2 woman injured in jet ski collision on Buffalo Springs Lake

File photo of Lubbock Game Warden Lt. Aaron Sims
File photo of Lubbock Game Warden Lt. Aaron Sims
By KCBD Staff
Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two women were injured Saturday when their jet ski collided with a motorboat on Buffalo Springs Lake.

Lubbock Game Warden Aaron Sims tells us the 28-year-old driver, a woman from Midland, was found breathing, but unconscious in the water near the Sandy Beach, and was taken to UMC by ambulance with possible serious head injuries. Her passenger, a 33-year-old woman, suffered possible rib injuries.

Wardens believe the two vehicles collided while underway. Both women were thrown into the water, but were wearing life jackets.

Three men were in the motorboat, but no injuries were reported. Wardens performed a field sobriety test and determined that the driver of the boat was not intoxicated. Status of the female driver is not known as of Saturday evening.

The call came in at 6:25 p.m. Game Wardens are still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

57 grape growers are suing Bayer-Monsanto over claims a new herbicide is wiping out vineyards...
‘This is a horror story’; Concerns from local farmers over chemical drift prompts $560 million lawsuit
Leatherwood says there's a national shortage of about 8,000 gynecologists, and it's expected to...
Lubbock women waiting months to see gynecologists
One person died after a shooting inside the Ella Apartments on June 9.
WATCH: Teen was killed in ‘gun battle’ with rival gang
dam
McMillan Dam denied grant money after decades without repair
Image courtesy of: US DOJ Western District of Louisiana
US Postal Service employee charged with theft of mail

Latest News

The Lubbock Mustang Club held their annual show at Wayland Baptist University on North Quaker...
Lubbock Mustang Club holds annual show to fund Wayland scholarships
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Bailey, Briscoe,...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch across the South Plains
Remembering Baby Reese on Button Battery Awareness Day
Tech Athletics has several safety protocols in place during record-breaking heat.
Tech baseball fans brave record-breaking heat in Game 1 of Super Regional