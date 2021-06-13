Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Extra Innings Team of the Week: State Champion New Deal Lions

After beating Shiner and Garrison to win the UIL State Baseball Championship, the New Deal...
After beating Shiner and Garrison to win the UIL State Baseball Championship, the New Deal Lions are the Extra Innings Team of the Week.(Provided by Team)
By Pete Christy
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW DEAL, Texas (KCBD) - After beating Shiner and Garrison to win the UIL State Baseball Championship, the New Deal Lions are the Extra Innings Team of the Week.

Head Coach Jason Ybarra and the Lions talked to Pete about bringing home the school’s first State Title on the Diamond and being the first team in our viewing area to win a Baseball State Championship since 2008.

Congrats to the New Deal Lions!

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Lubbock Game Warden Lt. Aaron Sims
2 women injured in jet ski collision on Buffalo Springs Lake
Lubbock Fire Rescue is on the scene of a house fire in the 5500 block of 90th Street.
1 person rescued from house fire in SW Lubbock
One person died after a shooting inside the Ella Apartments on June 9.
2 arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Lubbock apartment
Texas DPS (Source: KCBD File Photo)
18-year-old from Denver City killed in Friday evening crash
Investigators were looking into what sparked the shooting and weren’t able to get a detailed...
Police arrest 1 of 2 in Austin mass shooting that wounded 14

Latest News

Stanford leading Texas Tech in Super Regional Game 2.
Stanford sweeps the Red Raiders 9-0 to advance to CWS
Stanford is leading Texas Tech in Game 1 of the Lubbock Super Regional.
Stanford rolls to Game 1 win over Red Raiders 15-3
Source: KCBD Video
Baseball fans brave record heat
Source: KCBD Video
Red Raiders fall to Stanford in West Texas heat