Extra Innings Team of the Week: State Champion New Deal Lions

NEW DEAL, Texas (KCBD) - After beating Shiner and Garrison to win the UIL State Baseball Championship, the New Deal Lions are the Extra Innings Team of the Week.

Head Coach Jason Ybarra and the Lions talked to Pete about bringing home the school’s first State Title on the Diamond and being the first team in our viewing area to win a Baseball State Championship since 2008.

Congrats to the New Deal Lions!

