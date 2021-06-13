Local Listings
1 person rescued from house fire in SW Lubbock

Lubbock Fire Rescue is on the scene of a house fire in the 5500 block of 90th Street.
Lubbock Fire Rescue is on the scene of a house fire in the 5500 block of 90th Street.(KCBD Photo)
By KCBD Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was rescued from a house fire in southwest Lubbock on Sunday afternoon.

The call came in around 2:15 p.m. Sunday from the 5500 block of 90th Street.

A neighbor reported a house fire with someone trapped inside. Firefighters entered the home and were able to remove the person from the structure. They were taken to the hospital but their condition is not known as of Sunday afternoon.

The fire was extinguished before it could spread to any other property.

We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.

