New Mexico offers $100 incentive for COVID vaccination

Provided by New Mexico Department of Health

Santa Fe - The New Mexico Department of Health today announced a $100 incentive for New Mexicans who complete their vaccination series or receive a single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccination through June 17.

New Mexicans with questions can dial 1-855-600-3453.

“New Mexico is so close to hitting our June 17th goal: 60% of New Mexicans 16 and over who have completed their vaccination series. We are excited to offer this additional incentive to get us over the finish line - and to reopen our state by July 1,” said DOH Cabinet Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins.

All New Mexicans who have received at least one shot are also eligible for the Vax 2 the Max sweepstakes, including a total of $10 million in cash prizes and other awards. On June 18, New Mexico will conduct its first drawings - four prizes of $250,000 each. New Mexicans who wish to participate can sign up at vax2themaxNM.org.

New Mexicans who have completed their vaccination series will be eligible for the grand prize drawing of $5 million in early August.

Eligibility for the $100 Incentive

Eligibility is limited to New Mexicans receiving a booster shot or the J&J shot from Monday, June 14 to Thursday, June 17.

To qualify for the $100, New Mexicans must bring the following to their appointments:

· New Mexicans must provide proof of residency (e.g. an identification card, pay stub or utility bill).

· Those who are receiving a second Pfizer or Moderna shot must provide a CDC vaccine card or other proof of vaccination that they have received a primary shot. New Mexicans can locate their vaccination records at vaxviewnm.org.

New Mexicans will receive $100 either on-site or at their home addresses.

For New Mexicans eligible to be vaccinated who are under 18 years old, a parent or guardian must be present to qualify for the $100.

Recipients of the $100 incentive are solely responsible for any taxes.