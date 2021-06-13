Thunderstorms return to the South Plains this afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Showers and a few thunderstorms will develop and increase in coverage over the central and eastern South Plains this afternoon and evening.

Widely scattered showers and a few storms may produce severe wind gusts near 60 mph or higher with 1 inch hail in isolated storms.

Showers and storms may continue into the late evening and overnight as an upper level system moves southward across the eastern South Plains.

Today’s temperatures will climb to the low to mid 90s, but clouds and rain will bring some relief in the afternoon hours.

Monday will again move to the low 90 to mid 90s for the afternoon highs with only a slim chance of showers or storms.

