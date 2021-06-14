Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

3 Plainview residents killed in Runnels County crash

((Source: KFVS))
By KCBD Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three people were killed and three more injured after a crash near Winters, Texas Sunday night.

On June 13, just after 10 p.m., a 2017 Chevy Tahoe was traveling East on SH-153 while a 2020 Ford Edge was traveling West.

The driver of the Chevy Tahoe, Francisco J. Galvan Trevino, of San Antonio, attempted to pass several vehicles and crashed head on with the Ford Edge.

The Ford caught fire following the collision.

The driver of the Ford Edge Marisa B. Ramos, 20, and passengers Cissy L. Ramos, 46, and Adalynn R. Muniz, 7, all of Plainview, were pronounced dead at the scene. Passengers Keelie M. Ramos, 12, and Kolbie R. Ramos, 9, were transported to Hendrick Medical Center with critical/incapacitating injuries.

Francisco J. Galvan Trevino, 51, was transported to Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene with serious/incapacitating injury.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Fire Rescue is on the scene of a house fire in the 5500 block of 90th Street.
1 person rescued from house fire in SW Lubbock
One person died after a shooting inside the Ella Apartments on June 9.
2 arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Lubbock apartment
First responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle wreck with multiple injuries at N. Quaker...
Multiple injuries reported from two-vehicle wreck in NW Lubbock
File photo of Lubbock Game Warden Lt. Aaron Sims
2 women injured in jet ski collision on Buffalo Springs Lake
Texas DPS (Source: KCBD File Photo)
18-year-old from Denver City killed in Friday evening crash

Latest News

Rock icon Joan Jett and the Blackhearts to perform at The Buddy Holly Hall in August
George Lopez brings his OMG Hi! Comedy Tour! to the Buddy Holly Hall in September
Mifford Malicke Hannon III
Warrant: Juvenile admits to killing 14-year-old in drug robbery
Update from the City of Lubbock on COVID-19 vaccines
City of Lubbock to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Smith Temple Community Church