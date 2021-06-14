3 Plainview residents killed in Runnels County crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three people were killed and three more injured after a crash near Winters, Texas Sunday night.

On June 13, just after 10 p.m., a 2017 Chevy Tahoe was traveling East on SH-153 while a 2020 Ford Edge was traveling West.

The driver of the Chevy Tahoe, Francisco J. Galvan Trevino, of San Antonio, attempted to pass several vehicles and crashed head on with the Ford Edge.

The Ford caught fire following the collision.

The driver of the Ford Edge Marisa B. Ramos, 20, and passengers Cissy L. Ramos, 46, and Adalynn R. Muniz, 7, all of Plainview, were pronounced dead at the scene. Passengers Keelie M. Ramos, 12, and Kolbie R. Ramos, 9, were transported to Hendrick Medical Center with critical/incapacitating injuries.

Francisco J. Galvan Trevino, 51, was transported to Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene with serious/incapacitating injury.

The crash remains under investigation.

