City of Lubbock to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Smith Temple Community Church

Update from the City of Lubbock on COVID-19 vaccines
Update from the City of Lubbock on COVID-19 vaccines
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock Health Department will host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Smith Temple Community Church, located at 6508 Avenue P.

The vaccine clinic will be Thursday, June 17, from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

This is a walk-in only clinic. No appointments necessary.

Moderna (1st and 2nd doses) and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered to those ages 18 years or older.

If you are getting your second dose of Moderna, please bring your vaccination card with you.

If you have any questions, please call the Health Department at 806-775-2933.

