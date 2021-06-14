Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Local Listings
2 arrested in teenager’s death investigation, search continues for Levelland man, Biden heads to first NATO summit
By Michael A. Cantu
On Daybreak Today,

A 17-year-old Abernathy boy and another juvenile are in custody for a deadly shooting in Lubbock.

What will the weather be like today?

Levelland police continue the search for 23-year-old Greg Balboa.

  • Over the weekend, authorities in Clovis, New Mexico found a vehicle he was said to be driving.
  • There are still no signs of Balboa.
  • More on his disappearance will be updated later this morning.

A New York man has died after being injured in a mass shooting in Austin’s entertainment district.

Israel has a new prime minister.

President Joe Biden in in Belgium for his first NATO summit.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

