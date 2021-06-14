Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,

A 17-year-old Abernathy boy and another juvenile are in custody for a deadly shooting in Lubbock.

They are both charged with murder.

Investigators say they killed a 14-year-old boy last week during a shooting at the Ella Apartments.

Levelland police continue the search for 23-year-old Greg Balboa.

Over the weekend, authorities in Clovis, New Mexico found a vehicle he was said to be driving.

There are still no signs of Balboa.

A New York man has died after being injured in a mass shooting in Austin’s entertainment district.

At least 14 people were injured in the shooting early Saturday morning.

One juvenile is in custody and police are searching for another suspect.

Israel has a new prime minister.

Naftali Bennett took the oath of office Sunday, ending Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12 years in office.

Bennett says he will work to find common ground in Israel’s most diverse government.

President Joe Biden in in Belgium for his first NATO summit.

He will reaffirm America’s commitment to the 30-national alliance.

Biden will also discuss efforts to counter provocative actions by China and Russia.

