Denver City Police say May shooting suspect turned himself in

According to the Denver City Police Chief, Heraldo Martinez turned himself in to authorities on Saturday, June 12.(Denver City Police)
By KCBD Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A suspect sought in a shooting in Denver City in May has turned himself in, according to officials with Denver City Police.

On May 13, around 1 p.m., Denver City ISD was placed on lockdown out of caution, after a shooting in the 600 block of Birch.

PREVIOUS: Denver City police searching for armed, dangerous suspect after Thursday afternoon shooting

The victim was airlifted to a Lubbock hospital, but survived.

At 3 p.m., that afternoon, lockdown was lifted at DCISD.

Police began searching for Heraldo Martinez, 34, considered a suspect in the shooting.

According to the Denver City Police Chief, Heraldo Martinez turned himself in to authorities on Saturday, June 12.

