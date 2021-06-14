Denver City Police say May shooting suspect turned himself in

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A suspect sought in a shooting in Denver City in May has turned himself in, according to officials with Denver City Police.

On May 13, around 1 p.m., Denver City ISD was placed on lockdown out of caution, after a shooting in the 600 block of Birch.

The victim was airlifted to a Lubbock hospital, but survived.

At 3 p.m., that afternoon, lockdown was lifted at DCISD.

Police began searching for Heraldo Martinez, 34, considered a suspect in the shooting.

According to the Denver City Police Chief, Heraldo Martinez turned himself in to authorities on Saturday, June 12.

