Focus shifted to Clovis after missing Levelland man’s truck found

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The vehicle of missing 23-year-old Greg Balboa was found over the weekend near Clovis, New Mexico. But police still have no sign of where he could be.

Balboa was last seen by family members on Friday. He was said to be driving a gray 2003 Ford F-150.

Levelland police on Sunday night reported his pickup was found by the Curry County Sheriff’s Department in Clovis. It was found around 9 p.m. Saturday on a dirt road.

Authorities confirmed it was Balboa’s vehicle. They were unable to find any signs of him but now police believe he may still be in the Clovis area.

Levelland police continue to ask for tips from the public. Anyone with information is asked to call at 806-894-6164.

