George Lopez brings his OMG Hi! Comedy Tour! to the Buddy Holly Hall in September

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - George Lopez will be making a stop on his OMG Hi Comedy Tour at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on September 12, 2021, at 7 p.m.

George Lopez’s multi-faceted career encompasses television, film, standup comedy and late-night television.

Tickets go on sale for George Lopez OMG Hi Comedy Tour on Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m. (CT) and range in price from $45.50 to $65.50 plus taxes and fees.

This show is rated for adult audiences, ages 18 and older.

Tickets are available at buddyhollyhall.com, by calling ETIX at (800) 514-3849, and at The Buddy Holly Hall Box Office located at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.