Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

George Lopez brings his OMG Hi! Comedy Tour! to the Buddy Holly Hall in September

(Source: George Lope (custom credit))
By KCBD Staff
Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - George Lopez will be making a stop on his OMG Hi Comedy Tour at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on September 12, 2021, at 7 p.m. 

George Lopez’s multi-faceted career encompasses television, film, standup comedy and late-night television.

Tickets go on sale for George Lopez OMG Hi Comedy Tour on Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m. (CT) and range in price from $45.50 to $65.50 plus taxes and fees.

This show is rated for adult audiences, ages 18 and older.

Tickets are available at buddyhollyhall.com, by calling ETIX at (800) 514-3849, and at The Buddy Holly Hall Box Office located at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Fire Rescue is on the scene of a house fire in the 5500 block of 90th Street.
1 person rescued from house fire in SW Lubbock
One person died after a shooting inside the Ella Apartments on June 9.
2 arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Lubbock apartment
First responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle wreck with multiple injuries at N. Quaker...
Multiple injuries reported from two-vehicle wreck in NW Lubbock
File photo of Lubbock Game Warden Lt. Aaron Sims
2 women injured in jet ski collision on Buffalo Springs Lake
Texas DPS (Source: KCBD File Photo)
18-year-old from Denver City killed in Friday evening crash

Latest News

Rock icon Joan Jett and the Blackhearts to perform at The Buddy Holly Hall in August
Mifford Malicke Hannon III
Warrant: Juvenile admits to killing 14-year-old in drug robbery
Update from the City of Lubbock on COVID-19 vaccines
City of Lubbock to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Smith Temple Community Church
3 Plainview residents killed in Runnels County crash