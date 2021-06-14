Local Listings
Multiple homes evacuated after gas line hit on 98th St.

LFR crews block traffic on 98th Street after a gas line was hit Monday afternoon.
LFR crews block traffic on 98th Street after a gas line was hit Monday afternoon.(KCBD)
By Harrison Roberts
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A fiber optic company hit a gas line off 98th Street between Wayne Avenue and Vicksburg Avenue Monday just after 12 p.m.

Lubbock Fire Rescue crews were on scene to block traffic and had a hose team in place while Atmos repaired the gas line.

Homes were evacuated during the leak, but we are unaware how many evacuated.

Traffic lanes were blocked off on 98th street during repairs.

Atmos has confirmed they have controlled the leak and emergency crews were cleared.

KCBD will provide additional updates as more information is received.

