Lubbock High grad Madisyn Cox remains in Olympic pursuit

Madisyn Cox (Source: Devin Ward, KCBD)
Madisyn Cox (Source: Devin Ward, KCBD)(Devin Ward, KCBD)
By Andrew Wood
Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In her lifelong pursuit of Olympic dreams, Lubbock-native Madisyn Cox will have to wait a few more days.

Going into Sunday’s preliminary heat to the Women’s 400m Individual Medley, Cox finished two spots away from qualifying for the evening’s finals. During the opening portion of the race (butterfly), Cox was in the top two, but with 50 meters to swim in the closing portion (freestyle), she fell out of qualifying position (4:44.36), and finished tenth overall, 1.73 seconds from making the finals

In arguably the most-important swim of her life, the former Westerner will try again Wednesday, and will compete in the 200m IM, her signature race. Should she qualify for finals, you can catch the action here on KCBD at 7 p.m. It’s also a distance that has landed her success on the international stage. In 2017, she earned bronze at the world championships. After her tenure in the pool, Cox plans to pursue attend medical school.

This is Madisyn’s third trip to the U.S. Olympic swim trials. Her first trip to Omaha came in 2012, where she swam in the 200m IM. Four years later, she was able to reach the finals that same race, as well as the 400m IM. However, in both races, she was two spots away from making the team.

The finals in the women’s 400 IM was largely considered an upset as University of Virginia-commit Emma Weyant (4:33.81) out-touched Olympian Hali Flickinger (4:33.96) for the win. Both qualified for the trip for next month’s long-awaited trip across the Pacific Ocean.

