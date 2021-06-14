Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Man, 25, dies after downtown Austin shooting that wounded 14

Police in Austin have arrested one suspect and are searching for another after a mass shooting...
Police in Austin have arrested one suspect and are searching for another after a mass shooting on a crowded downtown street.
By Associated Press
Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a man has died from injuries he suffered during a mass shooting on a crowded downtown Austin street, which left more than a dozen other people injured.

Austin Police Department said in a statement Sunday that 25-year-old Douglas John Kantor was hospitalized after the shooting with critical gunshot wounds. Lt. Brian Moon confirmed Kantor died Sunday at 12:01 p.m.

Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. He said investigators believe the shooting began as a dispute between two parties.

Chacon said at least one suspect was arrested and another is being sought.

The department provided no other details. An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Lubbock Game Warden Lt. Aaron Sims
2 women injured in jet ski collision on Buffalo Springs Lake
Lubbock Fire Rescue is on the scene of a house fire in the 5500 block of 90th Street.
1 person rescued from house fire in SW Lubbock
One person died after a shooting inside the Ella Apartments on June 9.
2 arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Lubbock apartment
Texas DPS (Source: KCBD File Photo)
18-year-old from Denver City killed in Friday evening crash
Investigators were looking into what sparked the shooting and weren’t able to get a detailed...
Police arrest 1 of 2 in Austin mass shooting that wounded 14

Latest News

President Biden's first G-7 Summit ends with pledges from the leaders to address matters like...
G-7 Summit: Biden focused on reviving relationships
This photo shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II with U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill...
Biden says ‘very gracious’ queen ‘reminded me of my mother’
New Mexico offers $100 incentive for COVID vaccination
Ned Beatty, the indelible character actor whose first film role as a genial vacationer raped by...
Ned Beatty, indelible in ‘Deliverance,’ ‘Network’ dies at 83