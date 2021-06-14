Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

New forever stamp is quite the mystery

Art director Antonio Alcala designed the stamp.
Art director Antonio Alcala designed the stamp.(USPS)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The U.S. Postal Service announced a new Forever stamp Monday that puts your sleuthing skills to the test.

The stamp boasts bright colors and interesting shapes that when placed together spell out a mystery message.

Spoiler alert, the message reads: “More than meets the eye!” The reverse side of the pane also provides the answer.

Inspired by the International Spy Museum in Washington, D.C., art director Antonio Alcala designed the stamp.

It will be available to consumers July 14, 2021, but is currently available for pre-order.

The forever stamp can be purchased at Post Office locations nationwide or online at usps.com/shopstamps.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Fire Rescue is on the scene of a house fire in the 5500 block of 90th Street.
1 person rescued from house fire in SW Lubbock
One person died after a shooting inside the Ella Apartments on June 9.
2 arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Lubbock apartment
First responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle wreck with multiple injuries at N. Quaker...
Multiple injuries reported from two-vehicle wreck in NW Lubbock
File photo of Lubbock Game Warden Lt. Aaron Sims
2 women injured in jet ski collision on Buffalo Springs Lake
Texas DPS (Source: KCBD File Photo)
18-year-old from Denver City killed in Friday evening crash

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in...
LIVE: Biden news conference; NATO leaders declare China a global security challenge
ERCOT, SPP asking Texans, Lubbockites to reduce electric use through Friday
FILE - This June 2017 file photo released by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office shows Reality...
Reality Winner, NSA contractor in leak case, out of prison
British PM Boris Johnson announces the delay of government plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions...
UK’s Johnson delays lockdown easing for England by 4 weeks
British PM Boris Johnson announces the delay of government plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions...
Easing of pandemic lockdown in England delayed until July 19