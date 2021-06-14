Local Listings
Quanah Parker Medicine Mounds Gathering 2021

By KCBD Staff
Updated: 39 minutes ago
Quanah, Texas (KCBD) - If you’re ready to get outside and see something new, come to Quanah, Texas in June!

The Medicine Mounds, four dolomite mounds southeast of Quanah, are culturally significant to many Comanche, and to the descendants of Quanah Parker.

The Quanah Parker Society is hosting a 4-day event that allows public access to these landmarks, celebrates Comanche culture, and highlights the history of the area.

Activities will take place both at the Mounds and in Quanah.

You can read more at the Quanah Parker Medicine Mounds website here.

