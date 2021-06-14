Summer temps to dominate last week of Spring

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Summer will officially arrive this coming Sunday, the 20th. However, it will continue to feel like it’s here for the week preceding the official date.

I expect the afternoon temperatures to remain in the range of 92 to 96 degrees over the region through this week. We will have sunny skies and southerly winds to provide for a summer-like pattern into the weekend.

Upper level high pressure will remain parked in the four-corners area of New Mexico, Colorado, Arizona and Utah and that will keep us hot.

Fortunately, it will not be as hot as last weeks 100+ temperature extremes across west Texas.

By the time Sunday and the summer solstice arrive, along with Father’s Day, the afternoon temps will be higher. They will be close, if not above 100 degrees for parts of New Mexico and the south Plains.

This week doesn’t look favorable for rain, so continue to water the lawn and plants.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.