Town hall takes place Tuesday to discuss Lubbock police raises

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Members of the public are invited to attend a town hall to discuss the Lubbock Professional Police Association’s goal of getting raises for officers.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday inside Lubbock-Cooper Laura Bush Middle School at 3425 118th St.

During the town hall, representatives with LPPA will present information on police pay, how that plays into violent crime rates and what the community can do to help.

The police association says local officers are paid about 17% less than police in places comparable to Lubbock.

LPPA offers a proposal that would cut down the number of open police positions the city has from 465. That would allow for a wage raise while not raising taxes.

Community members are now being asked to reach out Police Chief Floyd Mitchell, City Manager Jarrett Atkinson and other local representatives. More information on the wage proposal is on the webpage started by LPPA called BoostOurBlue.com.

Mayor Dan Pope said, in a video released Friday, police pay will be looked at in upcoming budget talks.

“We have funded public safety for the last five years and it’s not something that we will quit doing,” Pope said. “I believe there is room in this upcoming budget for a raise.”

