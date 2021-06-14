Warrant: Juvenile admits to killing 14-year-old in drug robbery

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A warrant for 17-year-old Mifford Hannon III reveals new details in the fatal shooting of 14-year-old Dequavion Traylor on June 9, 2021.

The shooting happened at 11:22 p.m. at the Ella Apartments, located at 1102 58th St., which is near the Dixie Little League fields. When officers arrived, they found Traylor with a gunshot wound. He was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives searched the apartment and found three firearms, marijuana, scales and baggies.

The warrant says the three people were with Traylor inside the apartment when they heard a knock at the door. The other three were ages 14, 17, and 24.

One of the victims told police Traylor answered the door to three or four suspects attempting to rob them. Traylor refused to get down so one of the suspects shot him. Gunshots were returned towards the suspects from inside the apartment. The warrant said Traylor and at least two others in the apartment had guns. He told police all of the suspects were wearing black masks.

The arrest warrant says four unidentified women met three males at a pool and dropped them off at The Ella Apartments and they all had guns. They heard several gunshots and saw the males run to a white pickup truck. They jumped into the back of the truck and left. They were dropped off at Lone Star Mobile Home Park.

One of the suspects interviewed, a 14-year-old, said he wanted to rob one of the victims for his marijuana and money. He said everyone in the vehicle planned to help in the robbery. He said two of the females purchased marijuana just before the robbery and one of the females was the getaway driver. He said the females also encouraged the three guys to do the robbery. He told police he was the one who shot Traylor.

Police say at approximately 4:45 a.m. June 12, 17-year-old Mifford Malicke Hannon and the male juvenile offender who shot Traylor were taken into custody by investigators with the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit and the Texas Anti-Gang Center in Abernathy, Texas.

Hannon, the 17-year-old, was interviewed by police. He confirmed the story.

The juvenile who admitted to shooting was taken to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center. The 24-year-old’s information has not been released to the public at this time.

One person died after a shooting inside the Ella Apartments on June 9. (Andrew Wood, Gray Television)

