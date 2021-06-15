Woman charged with manslaughter in deadly January crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock woman has been charged with two counts of manslaughter for a deadly crash that happened on Jan. 7, 2021

The driver of the vehicle, 28-year-old Brittany Gonzales, was arrested just before 3 p.m. on June 15, 2021. She is being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $60,000 bond.

On Jan. 7, police were called to a single-vehicle crash that happened around 1:15 a.m. in the 4600 block of 4th Street. Gonzales was driving eastbound. The SUV left the roadway and crashed into a tree on the south side of the road. The SUV rolled.

The passengers, 29-year-old Jennifer Garza and 30-year-old Joe Garza Jr., died on the scene. Gonzales was taken to University Medical Center with moderate injuries. She was treated and released.

Family members told KCBD in January Jennifer and Joe Garza, who were siblings, were on a rare night out together to celebrate Jennifer’s birthday with their cousin Brittany Gonzales. The group left Charly B’s and two minutes later, the vehicle hit a tree and rolled.

Joe Garza left behind four children.

“Tell your loved ones you love them, because you never know when it’s going to be the last,” Angie Garza said in an interview with KCBD in January.

The Lubbock Police Department Major Crash Investigation Unit and the U.S. Marshals arrested Gonzales.

