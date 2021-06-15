Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Blue Alert issued after Texas police officer shot during foot chase

A Blue Alert was issued at around 5:20 a.m. Monday for Royce Wood, 43.
A Blue Alert was issued at around 5:20 a.m. Monday for Royce Wood, 43.(DPS)
By Staff
Updated: Jun. 14, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities across the state were searching Monday for a man wanted in a shooting Sunday night that left a Rhome police officer injured.

A Blue Alert was issued at around 5:20 a.m. Monday for Royce Wood, 43.

He’s 6-foot-2, weighs about 200 pounds, is bald, and has green eyes.

He was last seen on foot wearing a baseball cap with a camouflage bandana around it, black sunglasses, a vest, a green shirt and shorts.

He was last seen at around 8 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 287 and FM 407 in Rhome, which is north of Fort Worth.

Wood is a suspect in a home invasion robbery Saturday, Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said.

Offices spotted Wood riding a motorcycle Sunday and tried to pull him over.

Wood stopped, authorities said, and then ran.

As officers chased him, Akin said, Wood fired a shot that struck an officer in the lower leg.

Akin escaped, but a woman who was riding with him was taken into custody.

The officer is doing well, Akin said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 Plainview residents killed in Runnels County crash
23-year-old Greg Balboa. (Source: Levelland Police Department)
Missing Levelland man’s body found in Curry Co. New Mexico
Shawn Casey Adkins has been arrested and charged with the murder of Hailey Dunn, 10 years after...
Person of interest arrested, charged with Hailey Dunn’s murder in 2010
Mifford Malicke Hannon III
Warrant: 16-year-old admits to killing 14-year-old in drug robbery
28-year-old Brittany Gonzales was arrested at approximately 2:50 p.m. on June 15, 2021 in the...
Woman charged with manslaughter in deadly January crash

Latest News

Some wore their old search party shirts, the back reading "Walk by Faith, not by...
Friends, former members of search party honor Hailey Dunn in light of new arrest
LPPA is negotiating with the City for raises, reporting some Lubbock officers make 17 percent...
Police Association hears citizen comments on plea for pay raises
ERCOT update
ERCOT says grid reliability “remains strong” despite record-breaking demand, forced outages
File: A photo shows a missing person poster after the disappearance of Hailey Dunn in 2010.
Timeline: What led up to Hailey Dunn case arrest
This new building will allow them to consolidate all of their community outreach resources onto...
South Plains Food Bank Unveils New Building in Honor of David Weaver