Buffalo Springs Lake trashed over the weekend, management says 'enough is enough'

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a scorching weekend, the weather brought in the crowds to Buffalo Springs Lake. But the welcomed crowds left some unwanted stuff behind there.

Photos shared to the lake’s Facebook page show piles of trash left throughout the property, from beer boxes to trash bags even broken tents. Cleaning crews spent the entire day Monday picking up the litter left behind from the weekend.

General Manager Brandon Powell says “enough is enough”.

“That trash that’s left on the lake affects our ecosystem, the fish, the ducks, everything, all the wildlife that’s around the lake,” he said, “we need to make sure our that our habitat and everything is taken care of. If you pack it in, pack it out.”

Powell also said maintenance cannot focus on other projects when they have to clean for hours. Littering at Buffalo Springs Lake carries a $2,000 fine.

We, at BSL, try our best to only share the positive happenings at the lake but this needs to be addressed. We take a lot... Posted by Buffalo Springs Lake on Monday, June 14, 2021

