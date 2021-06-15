Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

China denounces NATO statement, defends defense policy

By Associated Press
Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — China is denouncing a statement from NATO declaring it a “constant security challenge,” saying it is a force for peace but will defend itself if felt threatened.

The Chinese mission to the European Union said in a news release Tuesday that the NATO statement was a “slander on China’s peaceful development, a misjudgment of the international situation and (NATO’s) own role, and a continuation of the Cold War mentality and organizational political psychology.”

NATO allies joined the United States on Monday in formally scolding Beijing as a “constant security challenge.”

Washington has singled out China as a particular threat, especially in the South China Sea, where it has built militarized artificial islands, as well as over its attempts to intimidate Taiwan.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 Plainview residents killed in Runnels County crash
23-year-old Greg Balboa. (Source: Levelland Police Department)
Missing Levelland man’s body found in Curry Co. New Mexico
Hailey Dunn
Person of interest arrested, charged with Hailey Dunn’s murder in 2010
Mifford Malicke Hannon III
Warrant: 16-year-old admits to killing 14-year-old in drug robbery
3 injured in crash on June 14, 2021 at Erskine St. and Quaker Ave.
3 injured in North Lubbock crash

Latest News

Police said an argument at a residence on Chicago’s South Side erupted in gunfire, leaving four...
Police: 4 dead, 4 hurt in shooting on Chicago’s South Side
Hailey Dunn
Vigil to be held Tuesday evening for Haley Dunn in Colorado City
FILE – Former President Donald Trump pressured the Justice Department to investigate...
Emails show Trump pressured Justice Dept. over 2020 election
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law Monday that would require public schools in...
Fla. governor signs bill requiring moment for school prayer