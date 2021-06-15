Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

COVID-19 healthcare worker uses dead patient’s bank card to buy vending machine snacks

Ayesha Basharat was given two, five-month jail terms to run concurrently, both suspended for 18...
Ayesha Basharat was given two, five-month jail terms to run concurrently, both suspended for 18 months, according to the police department.(West Midlands Police Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM England (Gray News) - A healthcare assistant working on a COVID-19 ward pleaded guilty in court earlier this month to using a dead patient’s bank card to buy snacks from a hospital vending machine.

According to the West Midlands Police Department, Ayesha Basharat took an 83-year-old woman’s card after she died at Heartlands Hospital Jan. 24.

Police say Basharat used the stolen bank card just 17 minutes after the patient died. Basharat was arrested Jan. 28 when she tried to use the card at the hospital again during her shift.

The hospital worker used the bank card to buy snacks from a vending machine.
The hospital worker used the bank card to buy snacks from a vending machine.(West Midlands Police Department)

The healthcare worker initially told police she found the card on the floor and it got “muddled up” with her own card.

Basharat admitted in court last week to theft and fraud by false representation. She was given two, five-month jail terms to run concurrently, both suspended for 18 months, according to the police department.

“This was an abhorrent breach of trust and distressing for the victim’s family,” said investigating officer DC Andrew Snowdon. “They were having to come to terms with the death of a loved one from Covid when they found the bank card missing – and then of course the realization that the card was taken by someone who should have been caring for her.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 Plainview residents killed in Runnels County crash
23-year-old Greg Balboa. (Source: Levelland Police Department)
Missing Levelland man’s body found in Curry Co. New Mexico
Shawn Casey Adkins has been arrested and charged with the murder of Hailey Dunn, 10 years after...
Person of interest arrested, charged with Hailey Dunn’s murder in 2010
Mifford Malicke Hannon III
Warrant: 16-year-old admits to killing 14-year-old in drug robbery
3 injured in crash on June 14, 2021 at Erskine St. and Quaker Ave.
3 injured in North Lubbock crash

Latest News

Biden preparing intensely for Putin's tactics with aides and allies.
Biden arrives in Geneva for highly anticipated Putin meeting
Redrawing political battle lines will setup Congressional face-off in West Virginia
Redrawing political battle lines will setup Congressional face-off in West Virginia
A man stole a garbage bag full of items from a California Walgreens with security filming in...
Thief steals garbage bag full of items from Calif. store as customers and security guard record video
Tye Rogers, former President of Lubbock Christian Schools
Former LCS President on house arrest after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography
A mass shooting on Chicago's South Side claimed at least four lives Tuesday morning.
Police: 4 dead, 4 hurt in shooting on Chicago’s South Side