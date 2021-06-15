Local Listings
COVID cases drop in states with high vaccine rates

By CNN staff
Updated: 16 minutes ago
(CNN) – New COVID case rate numbers appear to show higher vaccination rates correlate with fewer infections.

The 11 states where more than half the residents are fully vaccinated are reporting 2.8 cases per 100,000 people.

In contrast, the nine states that have vaccinated less than 35% of their residents are reporting 5.9 new cases per 100,000 residents.

That number is 1.6 times higher than the national average.

States that have seen an increase in new cases have vaccinated fewer than half their residents.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

