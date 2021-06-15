Local Listings
Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

ERCOT encourages energy conservation, arrest made in decades-old murder, Biden meets with EU leaders
By Michael A. Cantu
Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Daybreak Today,

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is asking customers to conserve energy this week.

What will the weather be like today?

Authorities made an arrest in the murder of 13-year-old Hailey Dunn.

Austin police arrested a second suspect in a deadly shooting on Sixth Street.

The House Judiciary Committee will investigate the Trump Justice Department to seize phone and email records from journalists and Congressional members.

President Joe Biden is still in Brussels today for a NATO summit.

Read more top headlines here:

