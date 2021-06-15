Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is asking customers to conserve energy this week.

The agency says an unexpected number of power plants are offline for repairs while demand is high.

No outages are expected at this time.

What will the weather be like today?

Authorities made an arrest in the murder of 13-year-old Hailey Dunn.

She disappeared from Colorado City in 2010.

Her mother’s ex-boyfriend, Shawn Adkins, is now charged with Dunn’s murder.

Austin police arrested a second suspect in a deadly shooting on Sixth Street.

One person died and 13 others were injured early Saturday morning, when several people began shooting.

Another suspect was arrested over the weekend.

The House Judiciary Committee will investigate the Trump Justice Department to seize phone and email records from journalists and Congressional members.

The justice department sought the records in 2018, while investigating White House leaks.

President Joe Biden is still in Brussels today for a NATO summit.

He will meet with European Union leaders today to discuss Russia and some trade taxes.

They are expected to do away with tariffs on about $11.5 billion in goods.

