LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Heat continues on the South Plains with afternoon highs once again in the low to mid 90s region wide.

Very little change in the weather pattern until the weekend as high pressure will keep it hot. The strong high pressure is located in northwestern New Mexico and will move very little until Friday. Over the weekend it may build further west and southwest but will still produce above normal temperatures for all of the region.

So, you can expect nighttime lows between 65 to 70 degrees and daytime highs of 92-98 across plains of west Texas.

Plenty of sunshine and mostly east to southeast winds that will keep it humid and add to the heat.

It does appear that a slight chance of rain may return by Sunday and possibly into Monday and Tuesday of next week. Also, the afternoon temperatures should drop a few degrees by early next week.

