Shallowater hires new football coach/AD from Class 6A

Vincent has been the Head Football Coach at 6A Cedar Park Vista Ridge for the past 12 years in Leander ISD.(Leander ISD)
By Pete Christy
Updated: 27 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Shallowater approved Rodney Vincent to be the Mustangs new Head Football Coach and Athletic Director at a Special School Board Meeting Monday Night.

Vincent has been the Head Football Coach at 6A Cedar Park Vista Ridge for the past 12 years in Leander ISD.

With 22 years of experience, Vincent was previously the Head Coach at Austin High School for five years.

Vincent has also coached at Westwood, Navasota and Bryan High School. He take over for Bryan Wood, who in four seasons went 39-9 at Shallowater, including 13-1 last season.

Wood left to be the Head Football Coach at 4A Division I Burnet.

Welcome to West Texas, Coach Vincent.

