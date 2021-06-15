South Plains Food Bank Unveils New Building in Honor of David Weaver

**RELEASE from the South Plains Food Bank**

To commemorate his nearly 30 years of service to the community, the South Plains Food Bank will be dedicating their newly acquired building to former CEO David Weaver; aptly naming it the David Weaver Annex. Weaver retired from his position in September - handing the reigns to Dina Jeffries, formerly of the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

The new annex will provide storage space to the exponentially growing mission of the Food Bank. South Plains Food Bank was able to acquire the building after the sale of their original headquarters and Kitchen of Hope. This new building will allow them to consolidate all of their community outreach resources onto a single property.

“The years that David served this community were really important ones”, said Jeffries. “We’re incredibly fortunate to have a future where we still get to provide for this community; David gave us that gift.”

Weaver announced his retirement in February 2020, but postponed his departure due to the pandemic. “This community deserves to have an organization that advocates for their success in all instances.”, Weaver said. “That’s what Carolyn (Lanier) tried to provide, and that’s what I tried to do too. It’s what Dina Jeffries and her successor will provide as well”.

A ribbon-cutting will be held at 3:00 pm at South Plains Food Bank to officially reveal the new David Weaver Annex, and to honor Weaver’s years of commitment to the South Plains.

