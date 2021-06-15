Timeline: What led up to Hailey Dunn case arrest

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The man accused of murdering a 13-year-old Colorado City girl is in a different jail as of Tuesday.

Shawn Adkins has been placed in the Mitchell County jail after his arrest in Big Spring on Monday night. After more than 10 years, he is being held responsible for the death of then-13-year-old Hailey Dunn.

Shawn Casey Adkins Mitchell County mugshot (Mitchell County Sheriff's Office)

Since Hailey Dunn was reported missing on Dec. 27, 2010, Adkins has been the only person of interest. It took nearly three years to find Hailey Dunn’s body after she disappeared and more than 10 years for an arrest.

TIMELINE OF EVENTS

Dec. 27, 2010: Hailey Dunn goes missing. Shawn Adkins, Hailey’s mother’s boyfriend, is the last to see Hailey. He tells authorities Hailey was going to go to a friend’s house, but she never made it.

Jan. 4, 2011: Texas Rangers and the FBI get involved in the disappearance of Hailey. Authorities say the friend Hailey was supposedly going to visit says she was never expecting Hailey.

Jan. 6, 2011: Billboards with Hailey’s picture and missing information are put up across parts of Texas. On this same day, Billie Jean Dunn, Hailey’s mother, admits she and Adkins failed lie detector tests concerning Hailey’s whereabouts.

Jan. 12, 2011: New documents are revealed and Adkins becomes a person of interest in the case. Affidavits say Adkins had previously threatened Billie and Hailey’s life back in February of 2010. Documents about serial killers were also found in Billie’s home where Adkins lives.

Jan. 15, 2011: Cadaver dogs search the landfill in Abilene for human remains, but nothing is found. Authorities later search the landfill in Big Spring, the town where Adkins’ mother lives.

January through February: Prayer vigils and searches continue in Colorado City. Searches by volunteers are hindered for several weeks due to freezing temperatures.

Feb. 25 2011: Authorities find thousands of pictures of child pornography on a memory stick found in Billie’s home and a computer in Adkins’ mother’s home.

March 17 2011: Billie admits she lied to police about Adkins’ whereabouts. She is taken into custody.

March 30, 2011: Colorado City authorities hold a press conference saying they are investigating the case as if Hailey is deceased or under duress.

June 15, 2011: Billie is given a year of probation. Reports say she and Adkins moved to Austin.

June 19, 2011: Search efforts by volunteers dwindle as time goes by.

Dec. 27, 2011: One year has passed since Hailey went missing.

March 16, 2013: Remains found near Lake J.B. Thomas southwest of Snyder.

April 26, 2013: Scurry County officials confirm identity.

June 14, 2021: Shawn Adkins arrested and charged with murder in Howard County.

It was not until Tuesday, June 15, 2021 the 32nd Judicial District Attorney in Sweetwater confirmed Adkins’ arrest was directly connected to Hailey Dunn’s death.

The office now says no additional details will be released directly to the public. Information is being withheld until it can be presented in court.

No dates have been given on that.

Hailey Dunn

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.