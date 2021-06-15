TRAFFIC ALERT: Lubbock Police to conduct follow-up crash investigations

**Lubbock Police Department**

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct two follow-up crash investigations starting at 9 a.m. June 16.

The unit will start their investigations at the intersection of 30th Street and University Avenue. Vehicles traveling southbound on University Avenue will be diverted westbound onto 29th Street. There will be no southbound travel through the intersection. Northbound lanes on University Avenue will not be affected. This operations is expected to take approximately an hour and a half.

The second location will in the 100 block of 66th Street. There will be no through traffic, eastbound or westbound, in the 100 block of 66th Street. This operations is expected to take approximately an hour.

Motorists are asked to avoid these areas and plan to use an alternate route since delays are expected.

Specific information about when the Major Crash Investigation Unit is moving to each area can be received through LBKAlert. Sign up for LBKAlert at www.lbkalert.com and register for the Road Closure alerts.

