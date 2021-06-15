Typical South Plains June heat

It is June and it will feel like it. Temperatures will be edging up with almost no chance of rain through Fathers’ Day.

Under mostly sunny skies temperatures today will peak in the 90s. A typical high for Lubbock mid-June is in the low 90s. Winds will be light.

An isolated storm or two may pop up in the heat and humidity late this afternoon or early evening. But it is unlikely.

Clear and warm tonight. Lows mostly will be in the 60s, though near 70 in the far eastern KCBD viewing area.

Tomorrow will be sunny, winds will again be light, and temperatures will move up a degree or two compared to today’s highs. Still in the 90s.

More sunshine and a lack of rain will contribute to gradually increasing temperatures into the weekend.

Saturday will be hot under a mostly sunny sky. The hottest areas will flirt with the century mark.

Fathers’ Day will be hot and dry. At least until the evening when a slight chance of storms returns to my forecast. It’s also the first day of Summer. It begins with the Summer Solstice. This year it occurs at 10:21 PM CT.

I wrote here yesterday that while Sunday is considered the first official day of Summer, meteorologically summer begins June 1. To repeat myself, I noted two main reasons.

One, the weather the last three weeks of a season are more like the following season. That is, the weather the last three weeks of Spring is more like Summer (as a whole) than it is like Spring (as a whole).

Two, record-keeping and year-to-year season comparisons are much more straight forward using full months.

Quick Summer Reminders

NEVER leave a child unattended in a vehicle. For even a moment. In today’s heat the interior of a parked vehicle can become dangerously hot in minutes.

NEVER leave anyone in a parked vehicle without air conditioning.

NEVER leave a pet in a vehicle.

