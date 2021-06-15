Vigil to be held Tuesday evening for Haley Dunn in Colorado City

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A vigil will be held Tuesday night for 13-year-old Hailey Dunn who vanished from Colorado City in 2010. On Monday, the person of interest in the case was arrested in Howard County and charged with murder. He is being held on a $2 million bond.

Shawn Adins, a longtime person of interest in the case, was arrested and booked into the Howard County Detention Center.

The vigil will take place at 1804 Chestnut Street at 7:30 p.m. in Colorado City.

