13-year-old dies after house fire, GoFundMe set up for funeral expenses

Hunter Cash St.Clair died after his home was destroyed by fire.
Hunter Cash St.Clair died after his home was destroyed by fire.(GoFundMe)
By Amber Stegall
Updated: 5 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A fire that destroyed a home Sunday afternoon has now claimed the life of a 13-year-old autistic boy. Hunter Cash St. Clair was pulled from the burning home Sunday around 2:15 p.m.

The home, in the 5500 block of 90th Street, caught on fire because of an overheated phone charger in a bedroom, investigators believe. The official cause of the fire has not been determined.

Hunter’s mother and sister were able to make it out of the home and were treated for smoke inhalation. They were released from the hospital on Tuesday. Family members say Hunter, because he was autistic, became scared during the fire and hid. The firefighters went into the burning home to find him and pull him out.

Hunter was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation. He was also diagnosed with a brain bleed, according to a post on GoFundMe. The family says because of the smoke and brain bleed, he did not survive. The family is asking for help with funeral and burial expenses.

“Our family does not have life insurance or the funds to provide a proper burial for him and are asking for any donations and lots of prayers for his parents and family. Thank you in advance,” said the organizer of the GoFundMe.

He was pronounced deceased late Sunday night. The family has decided to donate his organs.

Hunter’s mother and 11-year-old sister lost everything in the fire. Family members have given them a place to stay for now, but any monetary donations would be appreciated to replace clothing, toiletries, etc. Details about clothing and shoe sizes will be added to this article as the information is received.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

Lubbock Fire Rescue were called to a house fire in the 5500 block of 90th Street on Sunday,...
Lubbock Fire Rescue were called to a house fire in the 5500 block of 90th Street on Sunday, June 13, 2021(KCBD Photo)

