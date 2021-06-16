Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued in Tennessee for missing 5-year-old

The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is described as a white female, 3 feet tall and 40 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.(MissingKids.org, TBI)
By Gray News staff
Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Officials issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday for a missing 5-year-old girl in Tennessee.

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is described as a white female, 3 feet tall and 40 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Summer was last seen wearing gray pants, a pink shirt and was possibly barefoot.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on Twitter that she was reportedly last seen outside of her home in the Beech Creek community Tuesday evening.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121, the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28-year-old Brittany Gonzales was arrested at approximately 2:50 p.m. on June 15, 2021 in the...
Woman charged with manslaughter in deadly January crash
Shawn Casey Adkins has been arrested and charged with the murder of Hailey Dunn, 10 years after...
Person of interest arrested, charged with Hailey Dunn’s murder in 2010
Mark Bethel has been charged with Capital Murder in the 2015 deaths of Jessica Ann Payton and...
Man charged with capital murder for 2015 Halloween homicides at Buffalo Springs Lake
Cleaning crews spent the entire day Monday picking up litter left from over the weekend.
Buffalo Springs Lake trashed over the weekend, management says 'enough is enough'
Tye Rogers, former President of Lubbock Christian Schools
Former LCS President on house arrest after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography

Latest News

President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet during their summit in Geneva,...
Biden, Putin set ‘consultations’ on updating nuclear pact
Teenager gets stuck in chimney, other stories
Hunter Cash St.Clair died after his home was destroyed by fire.
13-year-old dies after house fire, GoFundMe set up for funeral expenses
It's often a baby's first solid food, but the group is urging parents to stay away from rice...
Consumer advocacy group urges parents to not give babies rice cereal
It's often a baby's first solid food, but the group is urging parents to stay away from rice...
Consumer advocacy group urges parents to not give babies rice cereal