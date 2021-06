LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Covenant Health is hosting a job fair Wednesday, June 16, to fill hundreds of positions in Lubbock, Plainview, Levelland and Hobbs.

It’s at the Knipling Education and Conference Center at 31st and Louisville.

The job fair is from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The conference center is on the 6th floor of the west parking garage.

