Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Energy conservation still recommended, oil prices reach another high, Biden meets Putin in Geneva
By Michael A. Cantu
Updated: 1 hour ago
On Daybreak Today,

ERCOT says the state’s power grid remains strong after asking Texans to conserve energy.

What will the weather be like today?

President Joe Biden will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin today in Geneva, Switzerland.

The price of oil is near $75 per barrel in major indexes.

The Centers for Disease Control says the Delta COVID-19 variant is concerning.

The Senate passed a bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.

