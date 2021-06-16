Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,

ERCOT says the state’s power grid remains strong after asking Texans to conserve energy.

A high number of power plants have gone offline for repairs.

Now, ERCOT says the power grid is operating as intended and conservation notices are common practice.

What will the weather be like today?

President Joe Biden will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin today in Geneva, Switzerland.

The president is expected to confront Putin about Russian cyberattacks and election interference.

Russia says Putin will focus on arms control, the pandemic and climate change.

The price of oil is near $75 per barrel in major indexes.

U.S. consumption is up but producers are not putting out more oil.

This means gas prices will stay high or could start getting higher.

The Centers for Disease Control says the Delta COVID-19 variant is concerning.

The strain, first identified in India, is more contagious and causes more severe disease than others.

However, the vaccines are effective against that variant.

The Senate passed a bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.

June 19 is when slaves in Texas found out they were free, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

The bill is expected to pass the House.

