Gov. Abbott signs Texas Senate Bill 1474 establishing I-27, Ports-to-Plains advisory committee

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Governor Greg Abbott signed Texas Senate Bill 1474 into law establishing the I-27 Advisory Committee to provide TxDOT with information regarding concerns and interests along the Ports-to-Plains Corridor in Texas, as well as advise TxDOT on transportation improvements that impact the Ports-to-Plains Corridor.

S.B. 1474, sponsored by Senator Charles Perry (28th Dist.) along with cosponsors, Senator Roland Gutierrez (19th Dist.), Senator Kel Seliger (31st Dist.) and Representative Four Price (87th Dist.), was signed by the House and Senate and sent to Governor Abbott’s office on May 20, 2021, and signed into law on Monday, June 15, 2021.

Members of the I-27 Advisory Committee, outlined in the bill, include ten county judges or their designee from the counties of Dallam, Howard, Lubbock, Midland, Moore, Potter, Sherman, Tom Green, Val Verde, and Webb. The legislation also identifies seven mayors or designees from cities of Amarillo, Big Spring, San Angelo, Del Rio, Laredo, Lubbock, and Midland.

“The I-27 Advisory Committee, created by this Legislation, is an important next step in the goal of moving Food, Fiber, and Fuel from Texas to the world,” said Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish. “I look forward to continuing to work with my fellow County Judges and Mayors, as we move forward with this very important transportation project.”

The mayors will meet prior to October 1, 2021, to appoint the remaining members of theI-27 Advisory Committee. These appointments will include three members who are economic development professionals selected by the geographical segments identified in the H.B. 1079 Ports-to-Plains Interstate Feasibility Study; one member who is a business representative from the agriculture industry; one member who is a business representative from the international trade industry; and one member who is a business representative from the energy industry.

“I applaud Governor Abbott signing S.B. 1474 creating an I-27 Advisory Committee,” said Lubbock City Mayor Dan Pope. “This is significant next step in our Ports-to-Plains effort to extend Interstate 27. The growth in Texas, the world’s ninth largest economy, necessitates a north-to-south Interstate to connect Mexico to West Texas, America’s heartland, the West Coast and ultimately Canada. We are thankful for our state legislators for supporting this effort particularly Senator Perry and Representative Four Price for sponsoring this bill.”

The committee will meet a minimum of twice per state fiscal year but may meet more often at the request of TxDOT or the advisory committee chair. All meetings of the committee, remote or in person, will be open to the public. The first full meeting of the committee will be held within thirty days of the appointment of the remaining members of the advisory committee.

“As we begin establishing the roadmap for the future of trade and commerce for the state of Texas, the extension of Interstate 27 is vital to our future economic growth,” Ports-to-Plains Alliance Chairman John Osborne. “On behalf of the Ports-to-Plains Alliance, we appreciate the support of Governor Abbott as well as the sponsors of this bill, particularly Senator Charles Perry and Representative Four Price.”

The Ports-to-Plains proposed highway would stretch from Laredo to Colorado. (Source: Ports-to-Plains Alliance)

Ports-to-Plains Alliance Ports-to-Plains is a grassroots alliance of over 200 communities and businesses, including alliance partners Heartland Expressway and Theodore Roosevelt Expressway, whose mission is to advocate for a robust international transportation infrastructure to promote economic security and prosperity throughout North America’s energy and agricultural heartland including Mexico to Canada. Additional information on the Ports-to-Plains Alliance is available at http://www.portstoplains.com/.

